Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Sunday, April 7, sent a clear message to Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his predecessor

In a statement on Sunday, April 7, Gov Yusuf, through his media aide, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, asked Ganduje to face his corruption case in court

The governor also cautioned Ganduje to stop dragging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into his court case

The governor of Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has told his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, that he has a case to answer.

Governor Yusuf who spoke through his media aide, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Sunday, April 7, noted that his government will stop at nothing to bring Ganduje to book over the corruption he perpetuated in his eight years of leadership.

The governor who claimed that Ganduje’s eight-year tenure represented failure and maladministration. expressed regret that Ganduje is talking about failure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led government in the state.

Yusuf called on Ganduje to stop the show of shame in the media space

Source: Facebook

Dawakin-Tofa in a statement said:

“Governor Yusuf insisted that Ganduje presided over two unproductive tenures characterised with, inability to cater for the needs of Kano’s population and nepotism.

“Our eight months in office has remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards."

He advised Ganduje to focus on defending himself at the court, instead of disgracing his image in the media space.

The statement also urged Ganduje to stop dragging President Bola Tinubu into his court case.

It stated:

“We wish to warn Ganduje to stop dragging the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into his corruption saga, as we believe that our able and well respected President does not interfere into cases before the courts of competent jurisdiction, as we witnessed during our trying times at the Supreme Court when he allowed justice to prevail for the opposition parties."

Kano Gov Yusuf Drags Ganduje to Court, Shares Details

Recall that Yusuf had inaugurated two judicial commissions of inquiry to investigate alleged misappropriation of public properties, political violence and missing persons under his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Why did Abba Yusuf reopened judicial inquiry to probe Ganduje?

The commissions’ scope of investigation is from 2015 to 2023, when Ganduje served two consecutive terms in office.

Source: Legit.ng