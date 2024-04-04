Uche Secondus has said Nyesom Wike has a "well-known trait" of being economical with the truth and dishing out half-truths

In a statement, Secondus described the FCT minister as 'a showman noted for double-speaking'

A furious Secondus condemned Wike for criticising "revered political leaders" in Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Uche Secondus, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), as “Nigeria’s most transactional politician”.

Legit.ng reports that Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, have been embroiled in a crisis over the control of political structures in Rivers state.

Secondus (left) is furious with Wike. Photo credits: @UcheSecondus, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

In October 2023, the state assembly started an impeachment plot against Governor Fubara.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Last week, Uche Secondus; Abiye Sekibo, director-general (DG) of the party’s presidential campaign council in Rivers; Celestine Omehia, a former governorship aspirant; and Austin Opara, an ex-lawmaker; declared support for Fubara and called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike.

Reacting, Wike described Sekibo, Secondus, Omehia and Opara as “expired politicians” who are not worthy of being called “elder statesmen”.

Responding to Wike via a statement on Wednesday, April 3, Secondus through his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said Wike’s performance at the media engagement was an exhibition of “his well-known trait of being economical with the truth, harbinger of half-truths and a mastermind of outright falsehoods just to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public to believe his brew by playing to the gallery and drawing some unwarranted applause and attention.”

Vanguard newspaper noted that Secondus further described the FCT minister as “a showman noted for his double-speak, twisting of facts to score some cheap political points, and someone who stands the truth on its head.”

He also said Wike’s utterances during the Abuja parley as “appalling and rather unfortunate, more so (when) he characterised our revered political leaders of Rivers State, casting them in a bad light by referring to them as transactional politicians, political vampires, and political buccaneers.”

Fubara discloses why he agreed to Tinubu’s agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara warned his detractors not to dare him.

The Rivers governor stated that he only decided to immediately begin the implementation of the peace agreement solely because of his respect for President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng