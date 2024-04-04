An NNPP chieftain, Razaq Aderibigbe, has written a petition regarding the alleged ineffectiveness of publicity and communication by the national assembly (NASS)

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng, Aderibigbe expressed hope that Nigerian authorities will take the necessary steps to "remedy the deficiencies" in the NASS' publicity and communication efforts

This, he said, will foster greater transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance

FCT, Abuja - Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), on Thursday, April 4, expressed his "profound disappointment and frustration" regarding the lack of effectiveness in the publicity and communication efforts of the national assembly (NASS).

In a petition shared exclusively with Legit.ng on Thursday, April 4, the former Lagos state house of assembly aspirant, said his message concerns the dissemination of information on legislative activities through media and electronic channels.

As a "concerned citizen and advocate for transparency and accountability in governance", he said has closely monitored the NASS's official website and X (formerly Twitter) pages for the senate and house of representatives.

He said:

"Regrettably, I have observed significant deficiencies in both platforms, which hinder public engagement and access to essential information regarding legislative processes and proceedings.

"Specifically, I wish to draw attention to the following issues:

1. Inaccurate and outdated information on the NASS's official website:

- Despite the existence of a list of bills on the website, the current positions of these bills are often incorrect or outdated, making it challenging for citizens to track the progress of legislative initiatives.

- The lack of timely updates and maintenance of the website reflects poorly on the NASS's commitment to transparency and accountability, undermining public trust in the legislative process.

2. Inactive and obsolete content on Twitter pages:

- The official Twitter pages for the Senate and House of Representatives are plagued by inactivity and outdated content, failing to serve as effective platforms for engaging with the public and disseminating legislative information."

Furthermore, the NNPP chieftain said unlike counterparts such as the UK Parliament, which provides up-to-date information on bill positions and allows for easy access to downloadable bills, the NASS' X and Facebook pages fall short in fulfilling their role as channels for public communication and engagement.

He said:

"As citizens, we entrust the NASS with the crucial responsibility of representing our interests, enacting laws, and upholding democratic principles. However, the current state of publicity and communication efforts undermines the fundamental principles of transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance."

Aderibige, therefore, urged the NASS and its members to take immediate and decisive action to address the "deficiencies" outlined above.

He recommended:

"Specifically, I call for:

1. Prompt and accurate updates to the NASS's official website, including real-time information on bill positions and legislative proceedings.

2. Regular and meaningful engagement with the public through active and informative Twitter pages, ensuring timely dissemination of legislative updates and opportunities for citizen feedback and participation.

"It is imperative that the NASS fulfils its duty to serve the Nigerian people with distinction and transparency, particularly in matters as vital as legislative communication and public engagement.

"Failure to address these concerns will only erode public trust and confidence in the institution of democracy."

