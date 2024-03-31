Reactions have continued to trail the Renewed Hope Infrastructural Development funds approved by President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu's approval of the Renewed Hope Infrastructural Development funds has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians on whether the project was political or governance.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, a public affairs analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng posited that the focus should be on how the masses would benefit from the funds. She called for transparency and accountability in the implementation of the projects.

What are Renewed Hope Infrastructural Development Funds?

According to the presidency, the project's objectives include creating an innovative infrastructure investment vehicle to attract and concentrate money, acting as a dynamic engine of economic growth.

"Establishing the "Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund" by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu raises questions about governance versus politics. However, it's essential to acknowledge that Tinubu, as the President of Nigeria, was democratically elected and thus has a responsibility to govern for the common good, development, and prosperity.

"While his ascension to power may have been through political means, it's unfair to solely attribute his initiatives to politics. Instead, we should adopt optimism, pray for our country, and wish our leaders well while holding them accountable for their actions.

"It's crucial to focus on the details of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund to ensure transparency, accountability, and maximum effectiveness. Learning from past experiences like the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), we must address bureaucratic and institutional challenges to ensure the masses benefit from these initiatives.

"Tinubu's initiative aims to tackle Nigeria's significant infrastructure deficit with a focus on roads, rail, and agriculture. To ensure the Nigerian masses feel the impact, we must prioritize transparency, accountability, and efficient execution. We should be concerned with these critical questions rather than debating whether the initiative is purely political."

