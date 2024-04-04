Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara has been accused of divisive and unfashionable action

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has accused Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara's Chief of Staff, Hon. Edison Ehie of divisive and unfashionable action.

The National Women Leader of IYC, Florence Jaja urged Governor Fubara to call Ehie to order over actions capable of bringing the governor’s administration into disrepute.

Jaja said these in a statement issued on Thursday, April 4

“His recent actions are termed to be divisive, unfashionable and seen to be tribal mawkishness. These have evaporated beyond compromise and have necessitated this outburst.”

She commended Ehie for the role he played in ensuring that stability returned to Rivers state

The women leader said she was shouting because she felt Ehie was deviating from the track of people’s oriented governance.

Ehie running Rivers as one-man business

Jaja said individuals, groups, and supporters of the state government have complained about Ehie’s divisive tendencies, ethnic mawkishness and Favoritism.

“Edison has personally turned the Government into a one-man business, where people cannot write to the Governor and get favourable responses, and the majority of our supporters are grudgingly supporting but rather complain in the background. So many groups who had earlier mobilized to support the government are seriously considering retreating upon their encounter with the Chief of Staff.”

She added that the increasing pace of complaints from the majority has necessitated her action to appeal to Governor Fubara to advise Ehie.

Jaja slammed Ehie over his treatment of the IYC leader, Dr. Theophilus Alaye.

“His recent treatment meted on the national leadership of IYC is condemnable and highly criticized.”

