The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun state chapter, has recently witnessed a surge in its membership

In the last election cycle in 2023, the main opposition party welcomed over 20,000 new members

These new members were from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and agreed to join forces with the strong opposition

Abeokuta, Ogun - The PDP National Working Committee's move to conduct a complete membership registration for former APM members who switched sides during the 2023 Ogun State gubernatorial election has earned praise.

The PDP Renaissance Group, through its chairman, Barrister Adebayo Ojo, commended the decision, calling it a positive stride.

The PDP's national leadership, aiming to revitalise and bolster party membership nationwide, has instructed its Ogun State Chapter to promptly register more than 20,000 former APM members who joined the party during the 2023 elections.

Recall that the PDP's deputy governorship candidate in Ogun State for the 2023 general election, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, switched allegiance to the PDP along with APM members throughout the state, a move that notably influenced the PDP's election results.

“APM members who defected to the PDP had yet to be registered as card carrying members of the PDP, a situation which had dampened the morale of those defectors."

Statutory backing of PDP's new intake

The PDP's declaration emphasised that their decision aligns with the existing regulations within the party regarding membership enrollment. They specifically referenced Chapter 2, Part 1, Section 8(1) and Section (58) (1) (C) of the party's constitution.

“With the directive of the national leadership of the party, the State Working Committee is hereby mandated to effect the directives, in which failure to do so will amount to an offence and breach of the party’s constitution.”

