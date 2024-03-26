Heavy rainstorms have caused damage to sections of the Ochanja Market Road, a project newly completed by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo just a week ago.

The road is in the Woliwo community within the Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A widely circulated video that began gaining traction on Monday evening depicted the aftermath of the rainfall, revealing sections of the asphalt coating washed away, leaving scattered debris and water accumulation in certain areas of the road.

Onitsha, Anambra - A viral video on Monday evening revealed the destruction caused by heavy rainfall to the recently constructed Ochanja Market Road in Anambra State.

This road, officially opened by the state government just a week prior, suffered significant damage, as seen in the footage shared by an X user named Chude_.

The video displayed the asphalt surface of the road displaced, with scattered fragments and water accumulation in various sections.

Chude's caption states:

“When we complain e go be like say we too dey talk, just one rainfall, look at Soludo’s road.

“This is the same Ochanja-Iweka Road they were celebrating its newly constructed needless roundabout some weeks ago. Shame dey catch me.

“Just look at the state of the road after just one rainfall. What exactly did we do to deserve this #CCSoludo?”

Ochanja Market is located in the Woliwo area of Onitsha South, which falls within Anambra State.

Residents have voiced dissatisfaction with the substandard quality of work being done by Governor Soludo's administration in the state despite significant amounts of taxpayer funds being allocated to these projects.

They are questioning how just 20 minutes of rainfall could result in extensive damage to a road completed just a week ago.

They are concerned about the longevity of other roads constructed by the Souldo-led government.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo is facing the heat on social media as he has been heavily criticised for a poor job done on the road.

An X user, Chinedu Okoli, wrote:

"For Soludo to have the guts to criticize Obi, I thought he has it in him to do more than obi. Mana anya anyi afugo nti anyi."

Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo wrote:

"He couldn’t afford Julius Berger or what? ‍♂️

@COnyeananam wrote:

"Soludo reminds me of Rochas Okorocha, noise, grammar, eloquence and poor governance."

