This comes after the party appointed Uzodimma as the regional coordinator of the party in the southeast

Owerri, Imo - Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East, including the National Vice Chairman and State Chairmen, have expressed satisfaction and confidence in the appointment of Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, to oversee and coordinate the party's activities in the region.

This move aims to strengthen the party's presence and influence in the South East.

Governor Uzodimma's recent designation as one of six coordinators for APC affairs across the country underscores the party's efforts to fortify and expand its support base nationwide.

The APC State Chairmen have pledged their unwavering loyalty and support to Governor Uzodimma, applauding the party's leadership for acknowledging his contributions.

They recognise his instrumental role in elevating the APC from obscurity to a prominent political force in the South East.

Why Uzodimma is APC's perfect choice

The APC leaders conveyed a congratulatory and supportive message, endorsed by the National Vice Chairman (South East), Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, and Anambra State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, alongside the five South East State Chairmen.

They highlighted Governor Uzodimma's selection to lead the party's efforts in the region due to his widespread acceptance and popularity.

They further underscored his selection based on his profound grasp of the region's social and political dynamics and his remarkable ability to mobilize support for the party.

Party leaders encouraged other Zonal Coordinators to follow Governor Uzodimma's example, aiming to enhance the APC's popularity across all six zones and throughout Nigeria.

They expressed confidence that this would solidify the APC's future in the country.

Uzodimma appoints brother as top aide

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has followed in the footsteps of President Bola Tinubu, who appointed his son-in-law as MD of the Federal Housing Authority.

Uzodimma approved the appointment of his brother, Ferdinand Uzodimma, as the deputy chief of staff on Thursday, March 21.

His spokesman, Oguwike Nwachukwu, confirmed the appointment in a statement

