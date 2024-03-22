The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has followed the footsteps of President Bola Tinubu who appointed his son-in-law as MD of the Federal Housing Authority

Uzodimma on Thursday, March 21, approved the appointment of his brother, Ferdinand Uzodimma, as the deputy chief of staff

His spokesman, Oguwike Nwachukwu, confirmed the appointment in a statement issued on Thursday

Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, has approved the appointment of his brother, Ferdinand Uzodimma, as his deputy chief of staff in charge of general services.

Governor Hope Uzodimma's brother joined his cabinet just as Tinubu appointed his son-in-law into his government. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

This came after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, February 15, approved the appointment of his son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as the new Managing Director/CEO of Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ojo, who was a member of the House of Representatives, is married to President Tinubu’s eldest daughter, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

As reported by Channels TV, Ferdinand Uzodimma was a councillor, transition committee chairman and sole administrator of Oru East local government area.

Details and positions of other appointees in Imo

The governor also reappointed Cosmos Iwu as the secretary to the government.

Also reappointed by the governor are Nnamdi Anyaehie, Patrick Ekeji and Olisaemeka Sydney Agbor as chief of staff, deputy chief of staff (administration) and deputy chief of staff (operations) respectively.

Iwu, Agbor, Ekeji and Anyaehie all served in the same capacities in the same capacities in Uzodimma’s first four-year term.

Governor Uzodimma also named Sam Anyalewechi Nwaobasi as special adviser on programme and policy implementation/monitoring, The New Telegraph reported.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Oguwike Nwachukwu, "the appointments take immediate effect."

Uzodimma, who congratulated the new appointees, urged them to bring to bear their professional competence in the efforts to drive the vision of the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State.”

Edo 2024: APC sacks Uzodimma as election coordinator

Meanwhile, the APC national leadership earlier bowed to pressure and dropped the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, as chairman of the electoral committee of the rescheduled Edo state governorship primary election.

The party has appointed Bassey Etu, governor of Cross Rivers state, and erstwhile deputy chairman of the committee, as the new head of the committee.

Legit.ng reports that the change was made a few hours after leading aspirants had demanded Uzodimma’s replacement.

