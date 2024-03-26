Former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider a political solution for releasing Nnamdi Kanu as a crucial step in restoring peace in the South East.

Metuh, in a statement, praised Tinubu's commitment to the region's peace and development and encouraged him to resolve the unrest by releasing Kanu.

Metuh, who retired from active politics two years ago, has advocated for Kanu's release and had previously approached former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Metuh praised President Tinubu as a seasoned democrat and attentive leader who possesses a profound understanding of the diverse social aspects of the nation.

He encouraged Tinubu to utilise his nationwide influence to address and quell the unrest in the South East region.

Metuh said:

“It is against this backdrop that I make this passionate plea to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to adopt a political solution that will lead to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a major step to restoring lasting peace in the South East Region of the country.

“President Tinubu has shown positive posture and commitment towards the peace, stability and development of the South East. I humbly urge him to further deploy his Pan Nigeria skills to engage and end the restiveness in the South East through a political solution that involves dialogue, understanding and release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu."

Metuh restated that:

“The Igbos are peace-loving, law-abiding, entrepreneurial and hardworking people but whose belief in justice, equity and fairness is largely misunderstood”.

He encouraged young people in the South East to avoid harmful behaviours that could harm local businesses and allow harmful interests to harm the community.

Metuh also called on South East residents to pray for the release of Nnamdi Kanu during Easter, hoping for a fresh start for the region.

