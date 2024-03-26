Ajuji Ahmed has emerged as the new acting national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, March 26, announced the appointment of Ajuji Ahmed as the new acting national chairman of the party.

As reported by The Nation, Ahmed takes over the affairs of the party from Abba Kawu Ali. Ali resigned from his position at the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Tuesday, March 26.

Kawu Ali out as NNPP chairman as Ajuji Ahmed takes over. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

A statement by the spokesperson of the party, Yakubu Shendam said Ali resigned based on advice from his personal physician.

The new chairman, Ahmed, was the NNPP's deputy national secretary and highest-ranking officer of the party from the north-east.

Channels Television also noted the update.

A statement by the NNPP partly reads:

“Abba Kawu Ali, during the national working committee (NWC) meeting at the national headquarters of the Party, 11 Mahatma Gandhi Street Area 11, Abuja, said his decision to resign as the Ag. national chairman was based on advice from his personal physician.

“This prompted a motion for the nomination of a new acting national chairman, and the choice of Dr. Ajuji Ahmed was unanimously supported by all members of the NWC.”

"NNPP will overcome challenges", party chieftain

Meanwhile, Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the NNPP, has said it is important not to judge a party's strength solely on "superficial measures of popularity".

He pointed out that nobody gave the party a chance in Nigeria during the 2023 general elections "but the trajectory has changed".

Aderibigbe told Legit.ng:

"The true measure of a party's impact lies in its ability to effect positive change and represent the interests of the people which is what NNPP is showcasing in Kano state at the moment.

"We are confident in our vision for a better Nigeria and are working tirelessly to earn the trust and support of the Nigerian people.

"With resilience, dedication, and the support of our members and supporters, we are confident that the NNPP will overcome any challenges and emerge stronger than ever before."

Rabiu Kwankwaso remains expelled: NNPP faction

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that an NNPP faction urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to update its records on the party’s national executive committee (NEC) membership.

The party in a statement by its board of trustees (BoT) chairman, Temitope Aluko, also urged the media to respect the NNPP's constitution by recognising only officers duly-elected by the party’s constitution.

