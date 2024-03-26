PDP members who worked against their party during the 2023 general elections will be punished in due time

This was the position of Umar Bature (Retd), the National Organising Secretary (NOS), during a PDP NWC meeting on Tuesday, March 26

Bature charged state party chairmen to forward names of members in their domains to the leadership for necessary punitive actions

Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reiterated its position to punish some of its members who were engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

Capt. Umar Bature (Retd), the National Organising Secretary (NOS) of the PDP, made this vow during a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), with the 36 State Chairmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, March 26.

The PDP NWC is relying on party chairmen across the states to get members who worked as saboteurs during the last general polls (Source: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria/Facebook)

Source: Facebook

During the NWC meeting on Tuesday, Bature challenged state party chairmen and other stakeholders to expose those involved for the National Executive Committee (NEC), to apply the necessary sanctions.

According to him, a lot of agitations are coming from party members to suspend certain PDP bigwigs, adding that the state party chairmen are the ones that are in charge of those states, Vanguard reports.

The NOS said:

“You are to tell us who did anti-party and who did not do anti-party, based on that NEC Wil take decision. Write to us and tell us what transpired, no matter what happened.

“I also want the acting Chairman to call on the Chairman of Cross River to tell us what is happening in the state, because there are so many things happening and we are hearing in the media. We really need to know what is happening.”

