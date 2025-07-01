Since 2024, the Lagos state government has repeatedly issued warnings against the sale and use of single-use plastics

The government announced a ban on the sale of single-use plastic and sent a warning to the sellers

Enforcement has now commenced on July 1, 2025, and the government is out to seal shops still selling the banned product

The Lagos State Government earlier announced the ban on single-use plastics in the state, as a move to curb the resulting environmental challenges.

The warning stated that any vendor found to be storing, selling, distributing, or using single-use plastics would have their outlet shut.

This ban targets plastic materials below 40 microns as they pose major environmental threats, clog the drainage channels, and pollute the ecosystem.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, issued a statement explaining that this is meant to protect Lagos State’s fragile ecosystem and curb the flooding challenge.

Wahab noted that the six-month amnesty period issued on January 1, 2025, had expired on June 30, 2025.

Enforcement begins as Lagos State govt starts sealing shops

Channels News reported that the state government has commenced enforcement and is now out to shut down shops found to still deal in the banned items.

Wahab stated:

“Many believe we would succumb to pressure and delay enforcement. It will not happen.

“Let me also emphasise that any market, store, that is found storing or engaging in sale or distribution of the single-use plastic of less than 40 microns would be sealed up while the offenders would be punished according to the environmental laws of Lagos state.”

He urged Lagos residents to comply and show environmental responsibility to help the state in its effort to cut down waste generation.

If fully complied with, the ban will ease the burden on landfill sites across Lagos state, the commissioner reiterated.

What products are affected by the ban?

Contrary to popular opinion, the ban does not affect all plastic products. The items affected include:

Disposable cups and cutlery

Styrofoam packs

Lightweight nylon bags

Plastic straws

The Commissioner warned producers and distributors against transporting them out of the state to other states.

Lagos State addresses manufacturers’ fear of job losses

Addressing manufacturers' concerns of job losses resulting from the policy, Wahab said that would not be the case.

He insisted that more jobs would be created once the producers pivot to more sustainable alternatives, as has happened in other countries and cities where single-use plastics were banned.

Wahab pointed out that strict adherence to the policy would also help the government save public funds that would have been used to clear the waste, and allow it to channel the funds to critical social services.

Lagos State Government says no extension on ban date

In related news, the Lagos State government has said there will be no extension of the ban date as the government will no longer tolerate environmental abuse.

Legit.ng reported that the government also imposed a N250,000 fine or 3 months imprisonment for violators.

Enforcement was set to commence on July 1, 2025, after the expiration of the amnesty period on June 30, 2025.

