As to whether Celestine Omehia will be recognised as a former governor of Rivers state is what the high court Rivers will decide

Former Governor Nyesom Wike had in 2023 withdrawn Omehia's status as an erstwhile governor of the state

This is what prompted the politician to approach the court to give its ruling on the issue that dates back to 2007

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Following years of legal struggles, the Rivers State High Court is set to deliver a crucial verdict on whether Celestine Omehia will be legally recognized as a former governor.

Back in May 2007, Celestine Omehia assumed office as the governor of Rivers state following the expiration of Peter Odili’s tenure.

However, Rotimi Amaechi challenged Omehia’s legitimacy and contested the primaries that brought Omehia into office.

The court is to rule on the former governor's status today, Tuesday, March 26

Source: Facebook

At the time, the court ruled that Amaechi was the validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But during Nyesom Wike’s tenure as governor of the House of Assembly, he enacted a law recognising Omehia as governor.

In 2023, however, the governor withdrew Omehia’s recognition and demanded that he refund all pensions earned.

This prompted Omehia to approach the court, demanding that he be recognised as a former governor of the state.

All parties are in court, and judgment is about to be read for or against Omehia, Channels TV reports.

Rivers State House of Assembly delists Omehia as former governor

Recall that all 21 members present during a plenary on Thursday, October 6, 2023, voted in support of the motion to delist Omehia.

The House also resolved to forward their resolution to Governor Nyesom Wike for implementation.

The Rivers state legislature has also ordered Omehia to refund the N96.5 million pension he has received so far and about N600 million benefits that had accrued to him.

Rivers PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s right-hand man fights dirty with Atiku’s strong loyalist

In another report, the internal crisis rocking the Rivers state chapter of the PDP had taken a fresh dimension.

The Chief of Staff to the state governor, Emeka Woke and Senator Lee Maeba, exchanged words over the alleged threat to life.

Source: Legit.ng