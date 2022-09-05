The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party takes a different form in the polity on a daily basis as major party stalwarts trade words

A few months before the 2023 general elections, Governor Nyesom Wike's chief of staff and a prominent senator are at loggerheads over an alleged threat to life

Meanwhile, the bone of contention between Emeka Woke and Senator Lee Maeba is due to the rift between Wike and PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar

The internal crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a fresh dimension.

This time around, the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Emeka Woke and Senator Lee Maeba, exchanged words over the alleged threat to life, The Guardian reported.

Senator Maeba raises alarm about the alleged threat to life

Maeba had, on Saturday, alleged that a meeting was held at Government House, Port Harcourt to clampdown on him and others.

Wike's man debunked the allegation

But Woke debunked the allegation, on Sunday, September 4, describing Maeba’s claim as a spurious tale concocted by a deranged mind.

Maeba, who represented Rivers East District in the House of Representatives, recently, fell out with Governor Nyesom Wike following his support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who is at loggerhead with Wike.

Meaba reveals senators in Wike's net

Meaba alleged that those marked for attack include:

Senator George Sekibo, Rt. Hon Austin Opara, Celestine Omehia, Dr. Abiye Precious Sekibo, Prince Uche Secondus, Chinyere Igwe, Dr. Farah Dagogo, among others.

Wike's man reacts

But the Chief of Staff dismissed all, saying:

“My brothers, such thing did not happen and it will not happen. Any person that cannot come to Rivers State should look for a better excuse and not killing excuse.

“This government, we don’t kill anybody. We have never and will never kill anybody. Please, if you don’t have strength, tell your people that you don’t have strength.”

