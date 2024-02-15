Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo has been appointed as the managing director and CEO of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA)

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, February 15, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of his son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as the new Managing Director/CEO of Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

As reported by Daily Trust, Ojo, who was a member of the House of Representatives, is married to President Tinubu’s eldest daughter, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Ojo and other executive management teams of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the statement, Mr. Shehu Usman Osidi was appointed by President Tinubu as the managing director /CEO of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Three executive directors were also appointed for FMBN.

They are:

Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan, Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services); Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdu, Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services); and Ms. Chinenye Anosike, Executive Director (Business Development & Portfolios).

Four executive directors were appointed for FHA.

They are:

Mr. Mathias Terwase Byuan, Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts);

Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi; Executive Director (Business Development);

Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, Executive Director (Project Implementation); and

Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Executive Director (Estate Services).

Tinubu re-appoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG, new NCDC boss

As part of its efforts to enhance healthcare standards and service delivery in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, February 15, confirmed the appointment of new heads in the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mansur Kabir as the chairman of the board of NAFDAC.

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president, on media & publicity, on Thursday, Tinubu also reappointed Mojisola Adeyeye as the director-general (DG) of the agency and appointed Olajide Idris as the DG of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

