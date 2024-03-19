The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) has commented on recent press releases from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, suggesting they reflect his frustration with President Bola Tinubu's swift success in achieving what Abubakar spent 32 years unsuccessfully striving for.

Chairman Jesutega Onokpasa signed the statement in Abuja on Tuesday, March 19.

Atiku has been a critic of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo Credit: George Osodi

Source: Getty Images

The statement highlights Abubakar's involvement in various national matters to maintain political relevance for a potential future presidential bid.

Onokpasa said:

“While it is his fundamental right to offer his views in a bid to trade tackle and test President Bola Tinubu-led government in the market place of ideas, he betrays reason and stands logic on its head with hollow, irrational and poorly-researched so-called solutions."

The statement was made available to Legit.ng continued:

“And as informed, Nigerians still rate him for who he is- a political hustler with ill-digested, hare-brained ideas- he has added another by mooning around the National Assembly, specifically at the Senate where one of their own erred.

“A scrutiny of the vice president’s recent rapid press releases revealed his inner frustrations and perspiration in the face of silent successes as a result of major interventions by the Federal Government confirmed recently by leading local investors and global financial institutions such as Moody and Goldman Sachs."

Atiku responded to accusations of budget padding against the senate, expressing concern about its impact on the credibility of the 2024 Appropriation Act, which is crucial for national planning.

He highlighted a fiscal policy group's findings of purported transparency issues within the Act.

Meanwhile, the pro-Tinubu group said:

“It is not the President’s fault that the recent foiled coup in the Senate did not only nail its ring leader, Senator Abdul Ningi but blew in their faces in broad daylight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the fate that befell Abdul Ningi and his co-travelers was foretold and avoidable."

The pro-Tinubu suggested that Abubakar should move away from what they labelled as deceptive politics and instead embrace a more dignified role akin to previous holders of his former governmental position.

Source: Legit.ng