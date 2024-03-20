The Economic Financial Crime Commission has won the case against the Kano government, which illegally held pensioners' funds for two administrations

The Abuja Federal High Court, chaired by Justice I.E Ekwo, ordered the forfeiture of the structures valued at N4.1 billion

The commission reiterated their promise to continue the fight against corruption regardless of the roadblocks they encounter

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission has won the case against the Kano state government, which, for the past two administrations, has held funds and physical properties meant for pensioners in the state.

The of Abuja, chaired by Justice I.E. Ekwo, ordered the forfeiture of the properties to the rightful owners.

EFCC hands over documents of stolen property back to Kano state workers and pensioners Image: X/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The valuables, which include 324 houses and other property estimated at N4.1 billion, were handed over to the legal possessors on Monday, March 18, at the Abuja Zonal Command of the commission.

The made the announcement in a on their X official handle, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

EFCC investigate fraud case

The crime commission stumbled upon the case when a group of concerned Kano state workers and pensioners accused their government of misappropriating the Pensioners Trust Fund valued at over N4.1 billion.

The commission's findings revealed that the government had an agreement with the Kano State Pension Trust Fund to build estates worth N41 billion for the pensioners, with the recipients - the workers and pensioners - needing to contribute N4.1 billion to the deal.

Investigations uncovered that the pensioners' contributions were used by the state's government to build private structures in three estates in Kano.

Two governors of the state then sold the properties at discounted prices to people within their circle.

During the handover, the zonal commander of the commission in Abuja, Adeniyi Adebayo, assured the public that the EFCC would not relent in its fight to flush out the bad elements in all strata of government in the country.

The Kano Pension Board was ably represented during the handover by Salisu Yakubu Abubakar, Kubra Ahmad Bichi, and Alhaji Hassan Muhammed Aminu.

The board representatives received the documents on behalf of the workers and pensioners, who expressed gratitude and delight for having their properties, which they thought were out of reach, recovered.

EFCC pressured to drop charges against Yahaya Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the crime commission had been under immense pressure to withdraw all charges against the former governor of , Yahaya Bello.

The Arewa Youth Forum alleged that the people behind the case were political opportunists, describing the charge as laughable.

Source: Legit.ng