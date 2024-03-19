Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno highlighted at a state executive council meeting that individuals of modest means typically don't include eggs in their diets

Despite economic challenges nationwide, various state administrations have taken steps to alleviate the burden on their citizens

Eno endorsed a bill creating a Bulk Purchase Agency to procure essential food items in large quantities and offer them at discounted prices to disadvantaged populations

Uyo, Akwa Ibom — Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has declined a request to add "eggs" to the list of subsidised food items the state government will provide to vulnerable citizens.

The decision was made during a State Executive Council meeting, where Governor Eno also approved the establishment of the Bulk Purchase Agency.

Nigerians are grappling with financial challenges due to soaring food prices following President Bola Tinubu's removal of the petrol subsidy.

To address this issue, Governor Eno had previously submitted a bill to the state assembly proposing the creation of a Bulk Purchase Agency that would purchase food items in large quantities and sell them to those in need at reduced prices.

What are the approved food items?

As per regulations, the agency must offer three essential food items on its menu: rice, beans, and garri.

These items will be sold in 10kg portions monthly to individuals already registered in the state social program.

During a live-streamed ceremony on Facebook, a participant raised concerns about the selection process for the three food items.

They argued that rice and garri are both carbohydrate-rich foods, with beans being the only source of protein.

They suggested including eggs, another protein option, especially for malnourished children. However, the governor rejected the proposal.

As reported by Premium Times, he said:

“Poor people don’t eat eggs. Let’s look at staple foods.

“We all know that there is real hunger in the land. Our people need food, so as a government, we proposed that we intervene in the high cost of food in our state.

“The only way we can do that is to set up an agency that will do a direct intervention in the market and get food to our people at a reduced price – that is what the agency seeks to address.”

