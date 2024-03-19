Peter Obi has explained what informed his decision to join other Muslims to break their Ramadan fast

The Labour Party presidential candidate said his visit to Lafia in Nasarawa state was to provide support to people facing economic hardships and have the Ramadan experience

The former Anambra state governor offered aid to approximately 100 individuals and installed a borehole

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has explained his reason for breaking fast with Muslims in Central Mosque in Nasarawa state.

Obi said he invited to immerse himself in the Ramadan experience and to provide support to those facing economic hardships.

The former Anambra state governor stated this in a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Tuesday, March 19.

He disclosed that he met with the Emir of Lafia, Honorable Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad JSC Rtd and paid courtesy to Governor Abdullahi Sule during his visit to Nasarawa state.

“The primary purpose of my visit was twofold: to immerse myself in learning about the experiences of our people, particularly during this special time of Ramadan, and to provide support to those facing hardships during these challenging times.”

Obi added that he offered aid to approximately 100 individuals and installed a borehole in a community in Lafia, the state capital.

He said his visit was a genuine expression of his respect and unwavering solidarity with the community.

“Thereafter my team and I had the opportunity of feeding and breaking the Ramadan fast of the day with around 1000 individuals at the Maraba-Nyanya International Market Central Mosque, symbolizing unity and cooperation during this auspicious season.”

