Minna, Niger - President Bola Tinubu has said it is not his doing to blame the previous administrations for the country's current socio-economic and security challenges. He expresses his commitment to take the right action to put the country's finances straight and work for progress.

The president clarified while speaking at the flag-off of Agric Mechanisation Revolution for Food Security in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday, March 11.

Buhari vs Wale Edun: Tinubu dissociates self

Recall that many members of Tinubu's administration had blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in eight years for Nigeria's current socio-economic and security challenges. Top among them is Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating economy.

But Tinubu, who succeeded Buhari last May, said it was not his character to blame the past governments in the country but to commence with the right reform and put the country on the path to prosperity, Channels Television reported.

Tinubu's comment reads in part:

“When you read the papers, some of us are confused whether to abuse the present or the past (governments) or make excuses for the future.”

Tinubu addresses governors, agric enthusiasts in Niger

Governors, including Mohammed Umar Bago, the host governor and other agricultural enthusiasts, attended the event. Tinubu said at the gathering that "(It's) not in my dictionary."

He stated:

"Do your best, re-engineer the finances of the country and stay ahead of the right path. Those who may be complaining now have to understand that perseverance and consistency will make a nation great.”

Wale Edun: Buhari's aide condemns Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had been knocked by Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, over criticism of the latter.

Ahmad tweeted while reacting to a PDP chieftain who tackled the APC government for always blaming the previous administrations for its shortcomings.

The former presidential aide said it appears the PDP is more politically skilful than the ruling APC when it comes to covering up.

