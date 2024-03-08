President Bola Tinubu has been knocked by Bashir Ahmad, an ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, over the criticism of his predecessor

Ahmad gave the blow to the president while reacting to the criticism of a PDP chieftain against the APC government for always blaming the previous administration

The former presidential aide said it appeared that the PDP was more politically skilful than the ruling APC when it comes to covering up

Bashir Ahmad, the former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has condemned the continuous criticism of his ex-boss from his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Ahmad, who was reacting to criticism of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, shared the view that "the PDP seems to have a more skilful approach to politics than we do in the APC."

Ex-Buhari's aide tackles Tinubu for blaming his boss Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

PDP loyalist fault Tinubu, Buhari blaming game

In an earlier tweet, Abubakar accused the APC of always playing the blaming game, adding that the Buhari administration blamed the PDP government for his eight years without anything to show and that Tinubu's administration had begun the same game.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Abubakar was reacting to the comment by Wale Edun, Tinubu's minister of finance and coordinating economy, who recently claimed that the current inflation in Nigeria was caused by indiscriminate printing of the naira notes throughout the eight years of Buhari's administration.

Ahmed knocks Tinubu for blaming Buhari

Ahmad then urged Tinubu's administration to build on the good achievements of his predecessor rather than blame games, find a way to cover up Buhari's mess and keep the ruling party together so that the PDP would no longer have defence.

His tweet partly reads:

"I often wonder why, as a government, we concentrate more on amplifying the faults of the previous administration rather than acknowledging its numerous achievements. The PDP seems to have a more skilful approach to politics than we do in the APC.

"As Abdul’aziz has pointed out, it's rare to find instances where President Yar’adua’s (PDP) government criticized President Obasanjo’s (PDP) or where President Jonathan’s (PDP) government faulted President Yar’adua’s (PDP)."

Bashir Ahmad praises PDP Photo Credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

See the tweet here:

Court cases of Buhari that Tinubu has lost

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu, on his way to power, promised to step in his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari's shoes and not on his toes. However, it appears the president is on a different path from the Katsina-born general turned politician, particularly in some court cases.

The federal government lost no less than two court cases that the Buhari administration had started. While the Supreme Court dismissed one, the Tinubu-led federal government withdrew the other.

Source: Legit.ng