FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu is very conscious of what happened in the past government and is committed to ensuring that the so-called cabal in government does not hijack his administration.

Speaking on a TVC interview, Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson for President Tinubu on media and publicity, said the President has a direct link to all those working with him and that it would be difficult for anyone to build a cabal in his administration.

According to Ngelale, Tinubu is not just a professional accountant and auditor but someone who understands governance mechanisms at the federal and regional levels.

The presidency maintained that no one had a monopoly on what Tinubu saw, heard, and read, maintaining that the president did not give anyone such privilege to have such power and that President Tinubu was intentional about such action.

He further maintained that everyone within the presidency has access to the president irrespective of the status. Stated that President Tinubu was always communicating with the heads of the intelligence agencies, the anti-graft agencies, and others.

“So there is not going to be the potential for anyone to form a cabal around this President because he’s aware of the dynamics of what has happened in the past, and he is determined to ensure that that is not replicated under his watch.”

