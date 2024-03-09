Senate President, Godswill Akpabio slammed Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara at the funeral service of the late Herbert Wigwe

Akpabio said if there is nothing in the political struggle, Governor Fubara should not struggle with anybody

He stated this after Fubara questioned the do-or-die mindset of the political class in the country during the late Herbert Wigwe's funeral service

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Isiokpo, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio went head to head during the funeral service of former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Doreen Chizoba and first son, Chizzy in Isiokpo, Rivers state.

In a video shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) @kc_journalist, Governor Fubara lambasted politicians in the country over their do-or-die attempts.

Fubara said:

“This one has to do with our political class, what is all this struggle all about? You want to kill, you want to bury, what is it all about?”

Replying to Fubara, the Senate President narrated how he was discouraged from going for the position of deputy governor.

Akapbio said:

“What is the struggle all about? I will answer you. The struggle… We are not talking politics.

“In 2006, I wanted to be a deputy governor. The then-deputy governor invited me and told me that this office had no money.

“There is nothing in it. I don’t know why you still insist on moving me from here and taking over.

“So, a woman who went with me said Your Excellency, then don’t wait for impeachment just resign since there is nothing in it.

“He stood up and started punching the woman and I told him, Your Excellency don’t punch her, she is telling the truth. There is nothing in the office that’s why I want it because you are too big for it.

“So your excellency, Governor Fubara, if there is nothing in the struggle, don’t struggle”

