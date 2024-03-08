Four students whose names have not been made known to the press have allegedly killed their colleague

The victim who was caught reportedly filming the culprits, died from the severity of the beating meted out to him by them

The state public relations officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), confirmed the unfortunate incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kwara state, Ilorin - Four yet-to-be-identified students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, in Moro local government area of the state, have reportedly beaten a fellow student to death.

Kwara state police command has reacted to the unfortunate incident. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reported that though though the students were arrested on Wednesday, March 6, the incident, it was gathered, happened penultimate week, in one of the private hostels outside the school.

How the student was beaten to death

Daily Trust reported that the students descended on the deceased, whose name cannot be ascertained as of press time, for allegedly filming them.

A student who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that “the victim later died from the severity of the beating meted out to him by the students.”

Police react as 4 students beat colleague to death

Reacting, the state police public relations officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), confirmed the unfortunate incident on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

According to her:

“The alleged culprits were four, but I cannot confirm their names now. They have been arrested while an investigation is still ongoing over the matter.”

FUTO student dies, others injured during cult clashes

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that a student of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Owerri had been reportedly killed and several others injured in a cult-related incident.

The incident took place on Friday morning, March 1, when students from Imo State University (IMSU) reportedly entered the FUTO campus in a motorcycle convoy, leading to a confrontation.

During the confrontation, the FUTO Man O War commander was fatally stabbed in the neck by one of the IMSU students, resulting in his immediate death.

The death and the injuries have left the university community in mourning and shock.

Source: Legit.ng