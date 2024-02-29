The Geometric Power Plant has supplied 48 hours of uninterrupted power supply to residents of Aba in Abia state

The 48 hours of uninterrupted electricity has resulted in massive celebration and jubilation from residents who cannot hide their joy

The power plant was launched 20 years after it was initiated by a former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Aba, Abia state - Residents of Aba, the commercial city in Abia state are in a celebration mood following the 48 hours of uninterrupted power supply

As reported by The Punch, some sections of Aba have been enjoying uninterrupted power supply after one out of four turbines at the Geometric Power Plant was switched on on Sunday, February 25.

Aba residents celebrate 48 hours of uninterrupted power supply Photo credit: @firstladyship

Source: Twitter

The plant was launched 20 years after the project was initiated by a former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned the power plant on Monday, February 26.

Governor Alex Otti said the commercial city is now open to national and international businesses.

An X user, Chude Nnamdi, @chude__, shared a video of a resident celebrating the constant electricity on Wednesday, February 28.

In the video, a lady speaking both in English and Igbo said:

“Light choke, Aba to the world. How many days now? See as A.C everywhere just dey chill.”

Chude wrote:

“Aba residents now enjoy 24/7 electricity. Aba is currently the most thriving city for living and investing in Nigeria. Governance is not rocket science.”

Video of Aba power plant surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that positive reactions trailed the inauguration of the 188 Mega Watt geometric power plant in Aba, Abia state. The power plant, located in Osisoma, would reportedly generate 27/4 of electricity for the households and businesses connected to it.

The Aba power electricity distribution company will take power from the plant and distribute it to nine local government areas. Abia state is made up of 17 local government areas.

The industrial city of Aba will benefit from the geometric power plant with many Nigerians have described the completion of the power plant as a positive development.

Source: Legit.ng