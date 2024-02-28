Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu has demanded for the PDP certification of return as the authentic candidate of the party

Shaibu said he is aware Asue Igbodalo was at the PDP national headquarters to collect the certification of return

Ighadalo and Shaibu emerged winners at two different primary elections on the same day in Benin City

FCT, Abuja - Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu has stormed the National Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

As reported by Vanguard, Shaibu insisted on being given the party’s certification of return as the authentic governorship candidate in Edo state.

Shaibu disclosed that he decided to visit the PDP headquarters today, Wednesday, February 28 because it is the day for collection of the PDP certificate of return.

He said the court would decide because he heard someone (referring to Asue Ighodalo) collected the PDP certificate of return yesterday, Tuesday, February 2024, Channels TV reported.

“Today is the day set aside for the collection of certificate of return for the winner of the primary. I understand someone came yesterday and was given, well, the court will decide…”

Legit.ng recalls that Shaibu said he is the authentic PDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming election after he emerged winner of the parallel primary election of the party.

Speaking after his victory, Shaibu stated that the primary election Ighodalo won did not follow the rules and regulations of the party.

“Nine of us insisted that the processes must be followed because we want the PDP to produce one of us while all of us follow that one person that emerges. You cannot have nine persons saying the same thing and one person saying something else and you take that one person’s word over the other nine. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Ighodalo, Shaibu emerge PDP candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ighodalo said he is unbothered about the emergence of a parallel flagbearer for the PDP.

While Ighodalo was declared as the winner of the exercise at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Thursday, Philip Shaibu, who is the deputy governor of the state, emerged as the candidate in another election held in a different venue.

