Nigerians have reacted to the decision of the Nigeria Customs Service to distribute seized food items to Nigerians in the face of a worsening food crisis in the country.

According to them, the planned distribution will not go around and may be hijacked by a few influential individuals in the country.

Nigerians express doubts

They pointed to the COVID-19 era, where relief materials were stored in warehouses across the country and either wasted or were looted by a few people.

The development follows various interceptions of food items by the Nigeria Customs Service heading to neighbouring.

Tinubu gives direct orders to security agencies

The comptroller-general of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in a statement signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, the national public relations officer.

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, convened an emergency meeting with all the state governors to address the issue of food scarcity in the country.

The president directed the governors to partner with security agencies to halt food hoarding by monitoring the warehouses of merchants and wholesalers profiting from the food crisis.

Tinubu insisted that he would not approve food imports and price controls to encourage local production.

Customs gives reasons for action

TheCable reports that the Customs boss said the move is to reaffirm his commitment to advancing Tinubu's food security agenda as stated in the Customs' core mandate of serving Nigeria's best interest, including facilitating economic stability and prosperity.

Adeniyi also said the move is in response to the current food crisis in Nigeria and the high cost of essential food items.

He said:

"This urgent imperative fuels the need for a proactive stance to safeguard food availability within our nation and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens," Adeniyi said.

"Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the federal government.

"These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our areas of operations.

"The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety.

"We pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure the benefits reach those most in need.

Nigeria to set food prices?

The Nigerian government has announced that it has concluded plans to determine the prices of food items in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this in Abuja and hinted at the Nigerian government's projects and initiatives to reduce the rising cost of food in Nigeria, Legit.ng reported

Kyari stated that farmers have been registered for summer farming via the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and AgroPocket (NAGS-AP), saying that the 120,000 hectares of wheat have been cultivated in Jigawa state under the African Development Bank (AfDB) 50% free agriculture scheme.

The minister stated that foreign food exports would be listed on national borders to stop illegal migrants, stressing that exporting food benefits Nigeria but is harmful when the government does not benefit from it.

ThisDay reports that Kyari stated that the ministry has ordered the distribution of 42,000 tonnes of grains to low-income individuals to reduce the challenges of rising food prices and shortages.

Nigeria Customs announces new exchange rate for cargo clearance

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the adjustment of its exchange rate for cargo clearance from N783 per dollar to N952 per dollar, representing a 22.8% rise.

Checks on the Nigerian government’s single window trade portal of the services show that the former exchange rate of N783.17 per dollar has been revised upward to N951.95 per dollar.

A previous report by Legit.ng said that the agency announced an adjustment in November from the prior rate of N770.88 per dollar to N783.17 before the latest adjustment.

