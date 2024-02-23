A Nigerian lady has disclosed the Lagos location for the selling of seized foreign rice and other items by the Nigeria Customs Service

She shared the requirements needed for one to purchase the rice and advised people to make their way to the location if they are interested

The Nigeria Customs had announced the sale of seized food items to begin on Friday, February 23

After the Nigeria Customs Service announcement of the kick-off of the sales of seized food items, a baker has shared a location for interested people residing in Lagos.

Customs had earlier informed Nigerians of their plan to alleviate food scarcity via this initiative and directed interested folks to provide a valid means of identification to participate.

She said the requirements are N10k and NIN. Photo Credit: @CustomsNG

Source: Twitter

In a tweet on X, the baker said anyone staying around Bariga, Onike, Iwaya, Yaba and UNILAG should head to the Customs office to benefit from the initiative. She wrote:

"If you know anyone staying around Bariga, Onike, Iwaya, Yaba, UNILAG.

"Custom office is sharing half bag of rice for 10,000 (foreign rice).

"The requirement is your 10,000 and NIN.

"Make your way there if you can afford it.

"Please repost to get to those in need that can afford it."

In a follow-up tweet, the baker stated that information at her disposal has it that heaps of 25kg rice are still available for sale.

See her tweet below:

People show interest in the food items

@jeffreyTK said:

"Hope is not rice that is about to expire in days.

"Please you’ll Be careful of what you buy."

@ugo_himself said:

"How I wish I know any of my mutual staying at Bariga."

@igweigwe71 said:

"This is the worst government since 1999."

@celestine4good said:

"When are they carrying out same in Abuja, Enugu, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom?"

@faithrobert1 said:

"Omo I've left that place for the strong ones ,even soldiers can't tame that crowd."

@calabarbabes said:

"Pls are they sharing tomorrow I will be there by 6am."

@adenikkid said:

"I got mine oh 25kg for 10k but it’s survival of the fittest as the crowd choke!"

@Harckhan said:

"Omo... I don go lap one, God bless you for this update."

Reactions trail Customs move to distribute edibles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had reacted to Customs move to distribute seized food items.

According to them, the planned distribution would not go around and might be hijacked by a few influential individuals in the country.

They pointed to the COVID-19 era, where relief materials were stored in warehouses across the country and either wasted or were looted by a few people.

The development follows various interceptions of food items by the Nigeria Customs Service heading to neighbouring.

Source: Legit.ng