The mother of the former deputy governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere, has passed on at the age of 83

Ugoeze Marlinda Chikanele Ulunma Madumere, JP, died on a visit to the hospital for her regular medical checkup

According to the Royal Family's statement, the burial arrangements and details will be announced in due course

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Imo state - Ugoeze Marlinda Chikanele Ulunma Madumere, JP, the mother of the former Deputy Governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere, has passed on at the age of 83.

The Secretary, Chief Vincent Oparaji Agunechemba Ezi-Mbieri Ancient Kingdom announced this in a statement issued on Sunday, February 25, The Nation reported.

Madumere mourns the death of his beloved mother Photo credit: Prince Eze Madumere for Governor 2019

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the grandmother died on a visit to the hospital for her regular medical checkup.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The deceased was the Matriarch and Ugoeze of HRH Eze Henry Anoruo Madumere JP, the Traditional Ruler of Ezi-Mbieri Ancient Kingdom in Mbaitoli local government area of the state.

“a few days ago, on a visit to the hospital for her regular medical checkup, she suffered a relapse and could not be revived.

“We humbly request you to kindly remember the Madumere Royal family in prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of our dear mother."

The secretary added that the burial arrangements and details will be announced in due course.

Legit.ng recalls that Madumere was impeached on July 30, 2018, by 19 out of the 27 members of the state’s House of Assembly.

The speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, announced that the impeachment was a result of the outcome of a report by a seven-man panel constituted by the chief judge of the state to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Madumere.

Gunmen kidnap ex-Imo deputy governor's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the father of former Imo deputy, Madumere, was kidnapped by gunmen at Iho Community in the Ikeduru local government area. The kidnap victim is the traditional ruler of the Ezi-Mbieri Autonomous Community in the Mbaitoli local government area.

He was reportedly abducted by gunmen after sporadic shootings on Friday morning, November 19, 2021.

Legit.ng gathers that Prince Madumere confirmed the incident and also disclosed that his father’s abductors have contacted the family.

Source: Legit.ng