A rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, painted during his 1931 visit to London, has sold for £152,800, more than double its estimated value

The artwork, created by British artist Clare Leighton, is believed to be the only oil painting Gandhi ever sat for

Auctioned by Bonhams, the portrait drew attention for its historical significance and personal connection to Gandhi’s life and legacy

A rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, believed to be the only one for which the Indian leader personally sat, has sold for a staggering £152,800 (approximately ₹1.75 crore) at an auction in London.

The sale, conducted by Bonhams, saw the artwork fetch more than double its initial estimate of £50,000 to £70,000 (₹57 lakh to ₹80 lakh).

Amount Rare Mahatma Gandhi's Portrait Was Sold For Announced, Photo credit: Darren Robb/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Painted in 1931 by British artist Clare Leighton, the portrait was created during Gandhi’s visit to London for the Second Round Table Conference, a pivotal moment in the discussions around India’s constitutional future under British rule. According to Bonhams, the painting had never before been offered at auction and emerged as the top lot in the Travel and Exploration sale, which ran online from 7 to 15 July.

Gandhi portrait by Clare Leighton

Bonhams described the artwork as “thought to be the only oil portrait that Gandhi actually sat for.” The auction house added that the painting had remained in Leighton’s personal collection until her death in 1989, after which it was inherited by her family.

The portrait’s creation was facilitated by political journalist Henry Noel Brailsford, a supporter of India’s independence movement, who introduced Leighton to Gandhi during his London visit.

In November 1931, Leighton showcased the portrait at the Albany Galleries in London. The exhibition was attended by journalist Winifred Holtby, who later wrote about the event in her column for The Schoolmistress, a trade union magazine.

Winifred Holtby’s account of Gandhi’s presence

Holtby offered a vivid description of the painting and Gandhi’s demeanour:

“The little man squats bare-headed, in his blanket, one finger raised, as it often is to emphasise a point, his lips parted for a word that is almost a smile. That is very much like I saw him when he came as a guest to a big luncheon in Westminster at which I was present a little while ago.”

She further praised Gandhi’s political acumen:

“He was the political leader there, the subtle negotiator, the manipulator of Congress, the brilliant lawyer, the statesman who knows just how to play on the psychology of friends and enemies alike.”

Gandhi’s appreciation and later restoration

Following the sittings, Gandhi’s personal secretary, Mahadev Desai, sent a letter to Leighton expressing gratitude. The letter, now affixed to the portrait’s backing board, reads:

“It was such a pleasure to have had you here for many mornings doing Mr Gandhi’s portrait.”

According to Leighton’s family, the portrait was publicly displayed in 1974 when it was attacked with a knife by an RSS activist. A label on the backing board confirms that the painting was subsequently restored by the Lyman Allyn Museum Conservation Laboratory.

Gandhi portraits in demand

The sale depicted the growing interest in rare Gandhi memorabilia. In 2017, a pencil portrait of Gandhi was auctioned for £32,500 (approximately ₹37 lakh), nearly four times its estimated price, according to a report by PTI.

The record-breaking sale of Leighton’s oil portrait not only highlights Gandhi’s enduring legacy but also the historical significance of artworks that capture pivotal moments in the struggle for Indian independence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng