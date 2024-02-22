The PDP governorship primary election in Edo state was a joyous moment as a delegate reportedly gave birth to a bouncing baby boy

The delegate was said to have gone into labour at the hotel where she and others lodged; people around her assisted her, and she gave birth to a boy

The child was named after Asue Ighodalo, their preferred candidate, who later went ahead to be the winner of the election

Benin, Edo - It was a celebration day for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state at its governorship primary election ground on Wednesday, February 22, as a delegate reportedly gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

It was reported that the delegate was going into labour at the hotel in Benin (name undisclosed), where she and other delegates were lodged.

Edo PDP delegate gave birth at the election ground

Source: Twitter

How woman gave birth at PDP primary

PM News reported that the unidentified pregnant delegate was said to be from the Igueben local government area of the state.

Other delegates on the ground immediately assisted her, and in the end, she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

After that, the joyous delegates named the child Asue, their favourite aspirant in the primary, Asue Ighodalo.

It was reported that Ighadalo and his wife had visited the new mother and her son while they shared in her joy.

Who is the PDP candidate in Edo

Ighodalo was later declared the winner of the PDP governorship primary, beating nine other candidates, including the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu. The election was held in Benin on Thursday.

The election was held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the Edo state capital, with Ighodalo polling 577 votes to emerge as the candidate of the ruling party in the state. The governorship election will be held in September 2024.

The chairman of the electoral committee and Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, announced the legal and financial expert as the poll winner.

