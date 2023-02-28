Global site navigation

Nigeria 2023 Presidential Election Results: Winner Finally Emerges in Ebonyi State
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has been declared the winner of the 2023 election in Ebonyi state with 259,738 votes.

The All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, came second with 42,402 votes.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi wins Ebonyi state. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi
Source: Twitter

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar placed third with 13503 votes.

The results, according to The Nation, were announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abakaliki, the capital of the state on Tuesday, February 28.

The collation Officer for Ebonyi state, Prof Charles Igwe, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN) announced the final results.

Source: Legit.ng

