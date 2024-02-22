Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rolled out plans of the state to tackle the growing hardship in the state

The state planned to share daily food in some identified Mama Puts and restaurants across the state while

According to Sanwo-Olu, delivery would be free in all hospitals, while there is a 25 per cent cut on public transport in the state, bus, trains and ferry

Ikeja, Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has announced a 25 per cent cut in the cost of the state public transport system.

The governor made the announcement at a press conference monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 22, while rolling out the state government's plan to curtail the growing economic hardship in the country.

According to the governor, the reduction in the cost of transportation cuts across all transportation systems in the state. The state has controlled bus, train and ferry transport systems.

Sanwo-Olu to share food to Lagosians

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the state government plans to liaise with local restaurants such as caterers and "mama put" joints to ensure at least 1000 people are fed daily in its efforts to fight the ongoing hunger in the state.

On the high cost of food, the governor said:

“We will open Sunday Markets in at least 42 identified markets across Lagos State. You will be able to buy food items at a discounted price. You will only need able to buy items worth up to N25,000.”

Lagos workers to work for 3 days a week

For the state's public servants, the governor announced that from next week, the lower level civil servants will work for three days while workers at the senior levels will work for four days a week.

Sanwo-Olu announces free delivery in government hospitals

On medical, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that the state will now be doing delivery for free and will also provide rebates on some drugs that are expensive.

