The All Progressive Congress (APC) has replied to the People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) over the call for President Bola Tinubu's resignation

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka said the PDP governors are idle spectators in the affairs of Nigerians

Morka said the very unpleasant shallowness has become the badge of identity for the PDP governors

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressive Congress (APC) said governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are idle and complicit spectators in the affairs of their states and citizens.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka stated that while reacting to the call made by the PDP governor that President Bola Tinubu should throw in the towel over the high cost of living.

This was contained in a statement posted by the ruling party via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@OfficialAPCNg, on Sunday, February 18.

“Basking in willful blindness to their constitutional responsibilities, governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement, yesterday, advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “throw in the towel” if he can’t govern Nigeria anymore. This noxious executive flippancy has now become a badge of identity for these idle but viciously complicit spectators in the affairs of their states and citizens.

Morka added:

“Reckless utterances capable of inflaming passions and social upheaval must be avoided. Likening Nigeria to Venezuela as the PDP governors did in a recent communique, even under the prevailing challenging economic and security contexts of Nigeria, is unhelpful and smacks of unrighteous indignation."

PDP governors send message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) said Nigeria is almost on the road to Venezuela’s economic turmoil under President Tinubu’s watch.

The Chairman of the Forum and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, stated this after reading the communique from the Forum meeting at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, on Monday, February 12.

