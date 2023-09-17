Global site navigation

How Emefiele Resigned as CBN Governor, Paves Way for Cardoso
Politics

How Emefiele Resigned as CBN Governor, Paves Way for Cardoso

by  Bada Yusuf

FCT, Abuja - Fresh development has revealed that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resigned his appointment as the apex bank governor in August before President Bola Tinubu appointed Olayemi Cardoso as his replacement.

According to Reuters, some government sources disclosed that the suspended CBN governor resigned and paved the way for Cardoso to be successfully appointed to take over.

