Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike has revisited the last presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and what, in his opinion, transpired.

Wike noted that he does not regret running for the presidential post and claimed that if the process had been fair and straightforward, he would have won the election.

Wike said the PDP's presidential primary was rigged (Photo: @GovWike)

The outspoken governor made this submission during the reception of political associates and Rivers elders, led by the chairman, Rivers Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, who visited him in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, December 13, to celebrate him of his 55th birthday.

Wike said although that was his first time of running for the biggest political post, he made impact despite his loss.

He added that those who feel it is easy to run for the office can go ahead and give it a try.

His words:

“I don’t regret I ran for presidency. In the name of God, I am happy to make Rivers State proud. I am happy, as far I am concerned. If they had allowed it to be what it is supposed to be, I would have won the election. But it’s okay. It has happened.

“People said because I lost election, it doesn’t matter. I didn’t lose election. This is my first time of trying to run for the president of Nigeria and we made impact. If it is easy, let them go ahead. Are they not the ones begging?"

PDP crisis: Atiku sends direct, heart-warming message to Governor Wike

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has sent a goodwill message to Governor Nyesom Wike who is celebrating his 55th birthday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, December 13, Atiku said a prayer for the powerful Rivers state governor and wished him well.

The former vice president's tweet read:

"As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day."

