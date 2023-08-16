The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has urged Nigerians not to be intimidated by politicians because there are governors or President

Sanusi said Nigerians take too much rubbish from political leaders and are too afraid in their comfort zones

He urged Nigerians to hold those in political offices to account for the sake of the young children in the country

The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians and are too afraid.

Sanusi urged Nigerians not to be intimidated by politicians because there are presidents and governors.

Former Kano Emir Sanusi calls on Nigerians not to be intimidated by politicians Photo Credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor stated this while addressing young people in a viral video shared by a Twitter user, @Sports_Doctor2.

“We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones.

“By the time these guys might have finished with us, our children will not have anywhere to call a nation.

“The only way to retrieve our nation and give our children the future they deserve is, if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account.

“It is not a comfortable situation to be in. When people are incompetent and they don’t like you, you wear their dislike as a badge of honour.

“You can’t be comfortable and feel normal in a distortional environment.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has urged Nigerian youths to wake up to their responsibilities, ask questions, demand answers and hold public office holders accountable.

Sanusi, who is known for public criticism of government policies he found not to be good enough, said what many did not know was that he would have advised the officials privately for months before going public.

Former CBN governor and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has become the highlight of the just concluded Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022 (#NIS2022).

In a very witty fashion, Sanusi displayed his humorous prowess by throwing a sleek shade at the ruling party APC in a prayer.

