Chairmen, councillors, and women leaders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state

Among the defectors is the Nasarawa local government, Lawan Aramposu—the local government of the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf promised to join hands with the defectors to ensure they deliver to the people

Kano state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has recorded another victory as All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen, councillors, and women leaders from Dawakin Tofa, Gezawa, Garun Malam, and Nasarawa local government areas of Kano state joined the party.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, the defectors include the Chairmen of Dawakin Tofa, Ado Tambai; Garun Malam LGA, Mudassir Aliyu; and Nasarawa LGA, Lawan Aramposu—the local government of the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The NNPP state chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, said the exemplary leadership qualities of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf were what attracted the APC members to the party.

Dungurawa stated this while introducing the new party members to Governor Yusuf at the Government House on Saturday, February 10.

Governor Yusuf said the NNPP joined hands with the decampees to ensure they deliver the dividends of democracy to the people

“This gathering has displayed what Aramposu describes as the new model of politics. I am overwhelmed to receive these leading politicians with their supporters into our great party.”

“These politicians have the spirit to assist and help the people of their local government. But unfortunately, they found themselves under a party with greedy leaders who are only interested in building their personal whims and caprices."

NNPP chieftain plays down Kwankwaso, Ganduje reconciliation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Jamu, an NNPP chieftain in Kano state, said the party is "not aware of" a move to reconcile the part national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje.

While appearing on Trust TV's Daily Politics, Jamu said the NNPP only heard about the purported reconciliation move via the media pages.

The NNPP chieftain said: “All these issues about reconciliation, we from Kano state, especially of the NNPP and the Kano state government, we are just all hearing this on the pages of media, social media and the rest. We don’t even know.”

