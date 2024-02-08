The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the letter written to the Kano state house of assembly to dissolve the four new emirates

The ruling party warned that any move to dissolve the current emirates arrangement might upset the peace of the state.

The Kano APC Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa said the ruling party is not bothered as a fairy tale

Kano state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) warned against the move to dissolve the current emirates arrangement in Kano state.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Kano State, Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa, said the call by a group, Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano (the Kano Electorate), urging the state assembly to dissolve the new emirates and reinstate dethrone emir, Lamido Sanusi, might upset the peace of the state.

As reported by The Punch, the former governor, created four new emirates in 2019 and subsequently dethroned Sanusi, in March 2020.

Aruwa said the NNPP-led government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf should come out clear if it wants to dissolve the new emirates rather than sponsoring “some mercenaries”

“The APC considers the gimmick as a fairy tale. How can a group or politicians protest or tell the government to dissolve the emirates?

He added:

“The APC, as a party, is not bothered because the state government under the former Governor Ganduje has done what it was supposed to do by creating the emirates and people have seen their importance.

“Traditional institutions are supposed to be respected and the group didn’t complain or protest when the emirates were created.”

Kano Assembly urged to reinstate Sanusi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano Assembly was urged to review the law establishing four additional emirates in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi and reinstate the former emir, Sanusi.

The “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” made the appeal in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The group said the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir of Kano “will foster unity, peace, and stability within Kano State and its neighbouring communities”.

