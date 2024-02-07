Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Onikan, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has provided 25 viewing centres all over Lagos state for residents to enjoy the thrills and entertainment of the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa semi-final match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The AFCON semi-final match between the two giants of African football will take place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7.

As reported by the Vanguard, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated this during the setup of a mega viewing centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Omotosho said Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed the hope that the Super Eagles will triumph over South Africa because they’ve shown the capacity and technical know-how to win, The Punch reported.

Nigeria has won the AFCON three times, finished second on four occasions and came third place eight times.

Full list of free viewing centres in Lagos:

Agege Stadium

Abesan Sports Centre

Alimosho LGA Secretariat

Agbado-Oke Odo, Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Secretariat

L.A. Primary School, Layeni, Ajeromi-Ifelodun

Anglican Primary School, Aradagun, Badagry

New Road Primary School, Ajegunle,

Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Coker-Aguda, Surulere,

Epe Recreation Centre

Sprite Court, Festac

Igando-Ikotun LCDA Secretariat

Onisabe of Igbobi’s Palace, Jibowu

Alajede’s Palace, Ijede

Oba’s Palace, Ijegun

Ikorodu Town Hall

APC Party Secretariat, Ketu

Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos

Lagos House Car Park, Marina

Mushin Public Library

YMD Garden, Ojo

Olera Football Pitch, Ojokoro Housing Estate

Afolabi Primary School, Oshodi

Papa Playing Field, Oworonsoki

Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba

