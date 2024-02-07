Nigeria vs South Africa: List of Viewing Centres To Watch AFCON 2023 Semi-Finals Free in Lagos
Onikan, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has provided 25 viewing centres all over Lagos state for residents to enjoy the thrills and entertainment of the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa semi-final match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The AFCON semi-final match between the two giants of African football will take place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7.
As reported by the Vanguard, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated this during the setup of a mega viewing centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.
Omotosho said Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed the hope that the Super Eagles will triumph over South Africa because they’ve shown the capacity and technical know-how to win, The Punch reported.
Nigeria has won the AFCON three times, finished second on four occasions and came third place eight times.
Full list of free viewing centres in Lagos:
- Agege Stadium
- Abesan Sports Centre
- Alimosho LGA Secretariat
- Agbado-Oke Odo, Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Secretariat
- L.A. Primary School, Layeni, Ajeromi-Ifelodun
- Anglican Primary School, Aradagun, Badagry
- New Road Primary School, Ajegunle,
- Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Coker-Aguda, Surulere,
- Epe Recreation Centre
- Sprite Court, Festac
- Igando-Ikotun LCDA Secretariat
- Onisabe of Igbobi’s Palace, Jibowu
- Alajede’s Palace, Ijede
- Oba’s Palace, Ijegun
- Ikorodu Town Hall
- APC Party Secretariat, Ketu
- Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos
- Lagos House Car Park, Marina
- Mushin Public Library
- YMD Garden, Ojo
- Olera Football Pitch, Ojokoro Housing Estate
- Afolabi Primary School, Oshodi
- Papa Playing Field, Oworonsoki
- Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba
Supercomputer predicts Nigeria vs South Africa winner
Legit.ng earlier reported that a supercomputer tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to defeat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final match.
Opta supercomputer predicted that the Super Eagles have a 54.7% chance of defeating South Africa and advancing to the final.
Bafana Bafana has a slimmer chance of 23.1% of defeating the Super Eagles in the semi-final while there is a 22.2% that the crucial tie might end in a draw and ultimately a penalty shootout.
