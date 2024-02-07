Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigeria vs South Africa: List of Viewing Centres To Watch AFCON 2023 Semi-Finals Free in Lagos
Football

Nigeria vs South Africa: List of Viewing Centres To Watch AFCON 2023 Semi-Finals Free in Lagos

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Onikan, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has provided 25 viewing centres all over Lagos state for residents to enjoy the thrills and entertainment of the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa semi-final match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The AFCON semi-final match between the two giants of African football will take place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7.

List of free viewing centres to watch AFCON 2023 in Lagos
Onikan and other free viewing centres to watch AFCON 2023 matches in Lagos Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu/@NGSuperEagles
Source: Twitter

As reported by the Vanguard, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated this during the setup of a mega viewing centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Omotosho said Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed the hope that the Super Eagles will triumph over South Africa because they’ve shown the capacity and technical know-how to win, The Punch reported.

Read also

Atiku loses staunch supporter, Audu Mahmood, leads thousands of PDP members to APC in Jigawa

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigeria has won the AFCON three times, finished second on four occasions and came third place eight times.

Full list of free viewing centres in Lagos:

  • Agege Stadium
  • Abesan Sports Centre
  • Alimosho LGA Secretariat
  • Agbado-Oke Odo, Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Secretariat
  • L.A. Primary School, Layeni, Ajeromi-Ifelodun
  • Anglican Primary School, Aradagun, Badagry
  • New Road Primary School, Ajegunle,
  • Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Coker-Aguda, Surulere,
  • Epe Recreation Centre
  • Sprite Court, Festac
  • Igando-Ikotun LCDA Secretariat
  • Onisabe of Igbobi’s Palace, Jibowu
  • Alajede’s Palace, Ijede
  • Oba’s Palace, Ijegun
  • Ikorodu Town Hall
  • APC Party Secretariat, Ketu
  • Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos
  • Lagos House Car Park, Marina
  • Mushin Public Library
  • YMD Garden, Ojo
  • Olera Football Pitch, Ojokoro Housing Estate
  • Afolabi Primary School, Oshodi
  • Papa Playing Field, Oworonsoki
  • Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba

Supercomputer predicts Nigeria vs South Africa winner

Read also

AFCON: South Africa's Williams beats Nwabali to emerge best semi-finalist goalkeeper in CAF poll

Legit.ng earlier reported that a supercomputer tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to defeat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final match.

Opta supercomputer predicted that the Super Eagles have a 54.7% chance of defeating South Africa and advancing to the final.

Bafana Bafana has a slimmer chance of 23.1% of defeating the Super Eagles in the semi-final while there is a 22.2% that the crucial tie might end in a draw and ultimately a penalty shootout.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel