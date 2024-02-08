APC leaders in the Edo North region have refuted claims of endorsing Dennis Idahosa, one of the aspirants for the party's gubernatorial primary election

The rebuttal follows video clips circulating on social media suggesting that a preferred candidate has been selected

The APC is set to hold its primary election for the Edo governorship, with 12 persons expressing interest

- The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State North Chapter has strongly denied endorsing any candidate, particularly , ahead of the gubernatorial primary election scheduled to take place on February 17, 2024.

Rumours had been circulating that prominent figures within the APC in Edo North had thrown their support behind Idahosa, a governorship aspirant.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Mommoh Cletus, a stalwart of in Edo North, described the rumours as false, noting that the party only wants a free and fair election.

He said:

" We are tired of being in the opposition and we want the best candidate to win. We are against imposition by any leader and we also don’t want any person with questionable character to emerge as our party flag bearer. Let all aspirant go to the field and test their popularity. We have not endorsed Dennis Idahosa."

He also alleged that the former governor of the state, , had been trying to impose Dennis Idahosa, a former commissioner, on the party faithful.

APC Edo promises a free and fair primary election

Similarly, in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by Prince Peter Uwadiae Igbinigie, APC Publicity Secretary, the party described the adoption of particular candidates as false.

The statement reads:

"The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter is aghast and seriously disturbed about the video clips making the rounds on social media, that some unscrupulous, divisive and sponsored members of the Local Government and Ward Executives of the party from Edo North Senatorial District have sinisterly. most condemnably and pointlessly adopted Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa as the candidate of the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

"It is instructive to note that this ignoble act of these persons is not only antithetical to the position of the party but a deliberate attempt to infest the party with disharmony."

He stressed that the party is ready to screen all candidates and give everyone a chance to be selected.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the National Working Committee have invited the 12 eminent Aspirants that purchased the forms of the party to appear before the screening committee to be set up by it in line with the dictate, spirit and intendment of the party constitution, for screening between the 8th and 9th of February, 2024.

"It is the resolved of the party that these Aspirants when cleared by the said screening committee, shall participate in the primaries fixed for 17th of February, 2024 and a level playing ground shall be provided for all the aspirants.

"Against the backdrop of the aforesaid, the party heretofore adviced all its members to not only disregard the said video clips in their entirety but also believe that none of the party organs from the Ward, Local Government and State Exco, have the right to adopt any of the Aspirants in this race because the party shall ensure that the democratic tendencies of "one-man-one-vote mantra" is applied during the primaries.

"The party shall ensure that the peace and harmony that hitherto exist within the party fold are maintained before, during and after the primaries, an antecdote aimed at ensuring victory for the party in the general elections."

