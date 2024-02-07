Global site navigation

Why I Dumped PDP for APC: Man Who Mobilised 5m Youths for Atiku’s Presidency Speaks
Politics

Why I Dumped PDP for APC: Man Who Mobilised 5m Youths for Atiku’s Presidency Speaks

by  Segun Adeyemi
  • The founder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation, Abdullahi Audu Mahmood, explained why he exited the opposition party
  • Mahmood recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa, where thousands of supporters received him
  • Mahmood, who used to be a staunch supporter of Atiku, mobilised five million youths across the 36 states for the former vice president

Founder and pioneer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation, Abdullahi Audu Mahmood, has recounted the reason for switching allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mahmood's PDP New Generation movement was known for its collaboration with youths of the party to support the presidency of Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the last generational election.

Audu Mahmood recently declared his allegiance for the APC
Audu Mahood said Atiku has not been accessible since the conclusion of the last general election. Photo Credit: Facebook
Source: UGC

The PDP New Generation, led by Mahmood, mobilised five million youths across the 36 states of Nigeria to support the presidential bid of Atiku.

However, Legit.ng reported that Mahmood, who hails from Jigawa state, had switched his allegiance to the APC.

In a phone conversation with Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 7, Abdullahi Audu Mahmood Mahmood revealed that his decision to leave the PDP was simply out of his progressive mindset.

No rift with PDP

He stated that he had no rift whatsoever with the leadership and top hierarchy of the PDP at the ward and national level.'

Mahmood stated that his decision to join the ruling party was inspired by his zeal and love for grassroots politics, and the performance of Governor Umar Namadi left him in awe.

He said:

"I decided to go back to local politics because, in the last election, I ventured more into national politics. I'm a progressive and believe in unity, progress and development.
"Looking at the achievements of His Excellency Governor Umar Namadi, within a short time, his principles and leadership style were some of the things that attracted me as a person actually to consider joining the APC."

Relationship with Atiku

When asked if Atiku was aware of his exit from the PDP, Mahmood stated that the former vice president had been inaccessible since the last election.

However, he noted that his political leaders in the PDP at the ward and zonal levels were aware of his move, and they gave their blessings.

Mahmood said:

"Since after the election, he (Atiku) has been inaccessible, and there was no way I could reach out to him. But my closest political PDP leaders that I had access to, like the national youth leader, were aware of my exit."

Time for Atiku to be more decorous and truthful in national discourse, IMPI says

Meanwhile, Atiku has been slammed for his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) said the attacks on Tinubu's policies by Atiku were not constructive.

They said they were amazed at how Atiku structured his criticism like one who had not been at the helm of affairs before.

