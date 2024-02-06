The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo state chapter has unveiled the list of their aspirants for primary election

Ahead of the primaries slated for Saturday, February 17, the party trimmed down the aspirants list from 29 to four

The party's leadership has assured all aspirants that made the final cut to be rest assured of a free and fair election

Benin, Edo - At least 29 governorship hopefuls under the All Progressives Congress (APC) banner in Edo State have been narrowed down to four contenders as the February 17 primary election approaches.

This announcement came from Peter Uwadia-Igbinigie, the Publicity Secretary of Edo APC and a legal practitioner.

The selected aspirants of the APC will battle at the primaries on Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo Credit: Hon. Dennis Idahosa/HonestGuy Global Network/Good Governance Movement

Who are the candidates?

The prominent candidates include Lucky Imasuen, former Edo Deputy Governor; Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia constituency in the House of Representatives; Col. David Imuse (rtd.), former Edo APC Chairman; and Senator Monday Okpekholo, representing Edo Central.

Imasuen and Idahosa hail from Edo South, while Imuse and Okpekholo come from Edo Central.

As quoted by The Nation, Uwadiae-Igbinigie said:

“The advisory committee, led by the representative of Owan Federal Constituency, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, had a primary objective of encouraging aspirants vying for the party’s ticket to consider reduction in their numbers.

“In the screening, the four governorship aspirants received a positive evaluation. The advisory committee operated within its terms of reference for efficient primary management.

“The initiative does not undermine the governorship aspirants’ constitutional rights in their pursuit of APC’s ticket in Edo State, evident in their procurement of the expression of interest and nomination forms.”

APC assures free and fair primaries

The Edo APC's spokesperson reassured governorship hopefuls who've obtained the party's forms that they can expect fair treatment.

Following the party's schedule, he reminded them to be prepared for screenings on February 8 and 9.

He clarified the purpose of Ihonvbere's committee, aiming to ensure fairness and protocol adherence.

Stressing transparency and equity, he affirmed the party's dedication to a fair selection process for its gubernatorial candidate.

