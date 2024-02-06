Audu Mahmood, the founding figure and ex-director-general of PDP New Generation, has switched allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with a substantial following comprising thousands from Garun Gabas Ward and beyond in Mallam-Madori local government area of Jigawa State.

Previously serving as the PDP Youth Leader, Mahmood had a significant impact during the recent 2023 elections, being instrumental in rallying numerous youths nationwide to support the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the broader PDP agenda.

Mahmood, who orchestrated PDP’s success in Garun Gabas Ward during the 2023 elections in Mallam-Madori LGA of Jigawa State, officially switched allegiance to the APC on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

He was joined by a large following, including former PDP executives such as Alh Ya’u Abdullahi, Yakubu Mohammed, Abubakar Muhammed Wakil, Mallam Isyaku, Adamu Abdullahi, Aminu Ibrahim, and several others from various wards.

This defection comprised individuals from diverse demographics within the local government area.

Why I dumped PDP for APC

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Mahmood mentioned that the decision to lead thousands of PDP members to APC was due to what he called a popular demand and was inspired by the achievements of Jigawa State governor, Mallam Umar Namadi.

He noted that the governor has made a significant difference in people's lives and fostered unity through various empowerment and developmental initiatives, particularly in fields like education, healthcare, sports, and others.

Mahmood said:

“We have joined the party to support and contribute our own quota to the development and progress of Garun Gabas Ward, Mallam-Madori Local Government and Jigawa State.

"We will abide by all the rules and regulations of the party and will ensure we add more value to the current status of the APC in our ward, Local Government, State and country at large.”

A lavish welcome event for defectors occurred on Sunday, February 4, 2024, with notable figures in attendance.

Senator Mustapha Makama Kiyawa represented the governor of Jigawa State.

Adamu Mohammed, his Chief of Staff and Principal Private Secretary, respectively, graced the occasion.

Among the guests were vital members of the APC, including Alh. Aminu Sani Gumel, the state chairman; Alh Abdullahi Ango, the zonal chairman for Hadeija Zone; and other prominent party figures such as Alh Isa Gerawa and Pharm Hashim Ubale Yusuf.

Also present were local government officials like Alh Bako Haruna BK of Mallam-Madori and various Special Assistants to the governor alongside numerous government and political appointees.

