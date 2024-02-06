Ladi Adebutu, the Ogun state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18 governorship election, has been docked before the Ogun state high court in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The PDP candidate was arraigned before the court over a vote-buying allegation in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Adebutu was charged on a seven-count charge surrounding vote-buying and other offences with the suit number AB/10c/2023 (FRN Vs Adebutu &Ors) before Justice Abiodun Akinremi of the court.

The Ogun politician has pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him. Adebutu and some members of the PDP were charged with criminal inducement during the election by the security agents.

He was alleged to have ordered his bank to issue 200,000 pre-loaded ATM verve cards with N10 thousand, which were distributed to the people on election day across the state with the intention of inducing the people to vote for him.

Adebutu and the other six suspects were later charged in court by the state police command.

Source: Legit.ng