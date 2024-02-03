Global site navigation

BREAKING: INEC Suspends Re-run Elections in Enugu, Kano, Akwa-Ibom, Gives Reason
Politics

BREAKING: INEC Suspends Re-run Elections in Enugu, Kano, Akwa-Ibom, Gives Reason

by Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of ongoing re-run elections in specific constituencies in Enugu, Kano and Akwa Ibom states.

The electoral body said the suspension was due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.

INEC suspends re-run elections in Enugu, Kano, Akwa-Ibom
This was disclosed in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @inecnigeria

The affected areas are as follows:

Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State with suspension of elections in two Polling Units

By-elections: 4.6m voters, 80 LGAs to decide politicians fate in 26 states

Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State with suspension of elections in all eight Polling Units

Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State with suspension of elections in all ten Polling Units in Kunchi LGA.

