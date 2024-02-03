Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of ongoing re-run elections in specific constituencies in Enugu, Kano and Akwa Ibom states.

The electoral body said the suspension was due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.

Re-run elections in Enugu, Kano, and Akwa-Ibom suspended due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

This was disclosed in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @inecnigeria

The affected areas are as follows:

Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State with suspension of elections in two Polling Units

Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State with suspension of elections in all eight Polling Units

Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State with suspension of elections in all ten Polling Units in Kunchi LGA.

