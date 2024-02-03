BREAKING: INEC Suspends Re-run Elections in Enugu, Kano, Akwa-Ibom, Gives Reason
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of ongoing re-run elections in specific constituencies in Enugu, Kano and Akwa Ibom states.
The electoral body said the suspension was due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.
The affected areas are as follows:
Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State with suspension of elections in two Polling Units
Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State with suspension of elections in all eight Polling Units
Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State with suspension of elections in all ten Polling Units in Kunchi LGA.
