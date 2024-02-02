The governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sworn in his cabinet members and approved the re-appointment of some members

Four cabinet members who were previously dismissed were gathered and returned to the fold

Similarly, the new appointees comprised other new faces, including Olukayode Ajulo, a renowned lawyer

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Akure, Ondo - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reinstated four Commissioners who were previously removed from the State Executive Council (SEC) two weeks ago.

As reported by Daily Trust, these individuals are among the Commissioner nominees submitted to the House of Assembly for vetting and approval.

The governor re-appointed some cabinet members who were previously fired. Photo Credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

The nominees include Omowumi Isaac, Olukayode A. Ajulo, Razaq Obe, Emmanuel Igbassan, Akinwumi Sowore, and Oseni Oyeniyi.

Returning cabinet members

However, individuals returning to the cabinet include Obe, Igbasan, Sowore, and Falana.

Additionally, the governor has nominated three Special Advisers to join the cabinet.

The recently appointed officials include Olugbenga Omole as the Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Olamide Falana as the Special Adviser on Gender Affairs, and Alabi Johnson as the Special Adviser on Energy. These appointments were announced through a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

These nominees were revealed just a day after Governor Aiyedatiwa indicated his intention to reinstate some of the State Executive Council (SEC) dismissed members.

During the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Governor Dr. Olayide Adelami on Thursday, February 1, the governor mentioned that certain previously removed cabinet members would be reinstated.

He said:

“Some of you are coming back soon. Some people have served. Some are waiting, and some are still serving, and some of you are coming back."

Jubilation as Adelami sworn in as Ondo deputy governor

In another report, Dr Olaide Adelami was finally sworn in as the new Ondo state deputy governor on Thursday, February 1.

Justice Olusegun Odusola conducted the swearing-in ceremony at the International Culture and Event Centre, Akure.

Adelami, a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, was picked by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Source: Legit.ng