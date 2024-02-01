Dr Olaide Adelami has finally been sworn in as the new Ondo state deputy governor on Thursday, February 1

Akure, Ondo state - Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has sworn in Dr Olaide Adelami, as the new Ondo state deputy governor.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the International Culture and Event Centre, Akure on Thursday, February 1, The Punch reported.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had sent Adelami to the state House of Assembly for screening and ratification after he picked him as his deputy.

The new deputy governor, Adelami was a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly

Aiyedatiwa explains why he chose Adelami

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aiyedatiwa said he picked Dr Olayide Adelami as his deputy governor because he considered him highly qualified and well-equipped to carry out the responsibilities of the office.

The governor said notable personalities, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, have commended the appointment of Adelami.

He added that it was for the same reason that he chose Tayo Oluwatuyi as the Secretary to the State Government. According to Aiyedatiwa, overwhelming reactions that greeted the nomination and appointment of the duo showed that he made the right choices for both positions.

Aiyedatiwa announces Akeredolu's kinsman as deputy

Legit.ng also reported that Aiyedatiwa nominated Adelami, a kinsman of late former governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as his deputy governor.

Chief Adelami, who hails from Owo local government area of the state, retired as deputy-clerk to the National Assembly in April 2018.

Adelami was an APC governorship aspirant in 2020 but stepped down for the late Akeredolu.

Ondo Assembly announces date to screen Adelami

The Ondo state House of Assembly screened Adelami on Thursday, January 25.

Olatuji Oshati, Chairman, House Committee on Information confirmed to newsmen the date of Adelami's screening in a statement.

He noted that the name of the Deputy Governor nominee was received from the governor on Wednesday by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji on behalf of the House.

