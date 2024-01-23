The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has kicked against the planned relocation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos

The Forum also alleged lopsidedness in the allocation of resources to the North in the 2024 budget

South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark and National President of Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, said there is nothing wrong in relocating the offices to Lagos

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) decision to reject the planned relocation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos has generated a lot of uproar across the country.

As reported by Daily Independent, a statement signed by Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, the NSF alleged lopsidedness in the allocation of resources in the 2024 budget against the North.

The statement partially read:

“As representatives of the people at the national level (Senate), we are committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of our constituents regarding certain decisions and policies put forth by the Federal Government – lopsidedness in the distribution and allocation of resources in the 2024 budget, relocation of some federal agencies from Abuja to Lagos.”

Northerners should not provoke anyone

Reacting to the protest by some Northern groups, South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, said the Northerners should not provoke, Vanguard reported.

"There is nothing wrong with relocating some departments of the CBN to Lagos. Who did they consult when they moved the Navy to Kano, when they brought the Shippers House and the Nigeria Maritime Authority, NMA, to Abuja before former President Olusegun Obasanjo moved them to Lagos?

He added that:

“Let us stay in peace, the Northern senators and Northerners should not provoke anyone. Abuja belongs to all and that explains why we said that the head offices of Shell, Chevron, Agip, and others should be where the oil is coming from, like in Delta, Eket, and others.”

National President of Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said:

“Some of these agencies are better there in Lagos. Where is our stock exchange? So if you relocate something or an organisation that has its command to Lagos, does it take away anything from the North?

Moghalu weighs in on office relocation plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kingsley Moghalu expressed his support for the CBN's plans to relocate key departments from Abuja to its Lagos office.

This decision has stirred reactions by some Nigerians and some workers at the CBN reportedly expressing “disquiet” about the move.

On Friday, January 12th, the CBN issued a circular outlining its plan to decongest its Abuja headquarters, citing exceeding occupancy levels and concerns over health and safety.

